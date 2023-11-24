Top track

East of Blue Ridge - Dreams

East of Blue Ridge w/ Jonathan Page Brown

Iron Works
Fri, 24 Nov, 5:00 pm
GigsPetersburg
About

Hitting the stage Friday, November 24th, is EOBR, a collaborative project between TJ Austin and Dan Nicholls. Pulling inspiration from Country/ Bluegrass/ Americana for a refreshing musical sound. Getting things started with Jonathan Page Brown. Get your t Read more

Presented by Friday Flow at Iron Works PVA.
Lineup

Venue

Iron Works

26 West Old Street, Petersburg, Virginia 23803, United States
Doors open5:00 pm

