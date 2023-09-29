Top track

The Grey Commute

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Nation of Language

Marble Factory
Fri, 29 Sept, 6:30 pm
GigsBristol
£22.90The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

The Grey Commute
Got a code?

About

NYC outfit Nation of Language have attracted an increasing, international audience with their danceable and impassioned takes on new wave and post-punk traditions. Their hopeful music—marked by soaring melodies, blinking synth lines, and frontman Ian Devan Read more

Presented by FORM.

Lineup

Walt Disco, Nation of Language

Venue

Marble Factory

74-78 Avon St, Bristol BS2 0PX
Open in maps
Doors open6:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.