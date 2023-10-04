DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
A Noise Rock/Post-Hardcore band from Atizapán, Estado de México, formed in 2012. After years of tours across Mexico and America, playing alongside bands like The Smashing Pumpkins, Turnstile, Deafheaven and Chelsea Wolfe, they make their way over to the UK
