Top track

Play Some Ska

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

HANDFEST LONDON 2023 feat. RANDOM HAND

The Dome
Sat, 30 Sept, 1:00 pm
GigsLondon
£41.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Play Some Ska
Got a code?

About

Random Hand bring the final celebration of their 20th year to London!

14 bands, 2 stages, no clashes

This is going to be one hell of a party, you won't want to miss!

14+ / U16s accompanied by an adult

Presented by Born Again Concerts

Lineup

2
Lightyear, Redeemon, The Meffs and 2 more

Venue

The Dome

2A Dartmouth Park Hill, London NW5 1HL
Open in maps
Doors open1:00 pm
600 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.