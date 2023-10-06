Top track

The Grey Commute

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Nation of Language

The Foundry
Fri, 6 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsSheffield
£22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

The Grey Commute
Got a code?

About

Nation of Language.

This is an 14+ event.

Presented by Futuresound X Somewhere

Lineup

Nation of Language, Walt Disco

Venue

The Foundry

Foundry, Sheffield Students' Union, Western Bank, S10 2TG
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
1300 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.