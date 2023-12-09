Top track

Yung Fest

Zenith Sud
Sat, 9 Dec, 6:00 pm
GigsMontpellier
€45The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Vous avez vu de quoi on est capable ensemble ?

On revient dès le mois de Décembre au Zénith, ça va être incroyable !

ZIAK, artiste incontournable de la drill au rap percutant

BUSHI, fer de lance de la next gen du rap français

DINOS, l'homme qui a retou

Présenté par PiPole.

Lineup

1
ZIAK, BU$HI, Dinos and 1 more

Venue

Zenith Sud

2733 Avenue Albert Einstein, 34000 Montpellier, France
Doors open5:30 pm

