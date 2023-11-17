Top track

I'm Starting To Think You Don't Even Want To Go To Space

Get In Her Ears w/ Problem Patterns

Sebright Arms
Fri, 17 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

In November, GIHE is hosting an extra special night celebrating women and LGBTQ+ folk in music! Three absolute faves. Belfast's Problem Patterns will be headlining, with their empowering feminist punk. Support comes from sparkling indie-pop legends Fightmi

Presented by Get In Her Ears.

Lineup

Problem Patterns, Fightmilk, Dogviolet

Venue

Sebright Arms

31-35 Coate St, London E2 9AG
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

