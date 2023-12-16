DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Human Punk proudly present their annual Christmas Knees-Up with
SHAM 69
Original 1977 line up
Back at The 229 after the sell out show in 2022. Expect to hear all the classics like 'Borstal Breakout', 'If The Kids Are United', 'Questions And Answers', 'R...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.