Sham 69

229
Sat, 16 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£33.60

About

Human Punk proudly present their annual Christmas Knees-Up with

SHAM 69

Original 1977 line up

Back at The 229 after the sell out show in 2022. Expect to hear all the classics like 'Borstal Breakout', 'If The Kids Are United', 'Questions And Answers', 'R...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Human Punk

Lineup

Sham 69

Venue

229

229 Great Portland St, London W1W 5PN, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
Accessibility information

