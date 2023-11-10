Top track

Negrita - A Modo Mio

Negrita

Vidia Club
Fri, 10 Nov, 8:30 pm
GigsCesena
€45.07The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Il grande ritorno nei Club dei Negrita

Tutte le età

Presentato da Romagna Concerti e Produzioni srl.

Lineup

Negrita

Venue

Vidia Club

Via S. Vittore, 1128, 47522 Cesena FC, Italy
Doors open8:30 pm

