Jesse Daniel

Club Congress
Tue, 3 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsTucson
$17.51The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Tuesday October 3 with Victoria Bailey

Doors 7pm

$15 Advance, $18 Day of Show

21+

--JESSE DANIEL--It is no secret that Jesse Daniel puts on one hell of a live show. With his top notch band, he's been touring the country for years and earning fans the

Lineup

Jesse Daniel, Victoria Bailey

Venue

Club Congress

311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

