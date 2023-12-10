Top track

Sundown Holiday Edition ft. Danny Tenaglia

Station 1640
Sun, 10 Dec, 7:00 pm
DJLos Angeles
From $24.72

Event information

Sundown Holiday Edition ft. Danny Tenaglia on December 10th, 7 PM-2 AM

Come join us early SUNDOWN into the late night hours of sexy house music for our Holiday Edition. Bring some friends and be ready to dance the night away.

For more information, email...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Underrated Presents.

Lineup

Danny Tenaglia

Venue

Station 1640

1640 N Cahuenga Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

