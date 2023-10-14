Top track

Cari Cari - Welcome To Kookoo Island

Cari Cari

Covo Club
Sat, 14 Oct, 10:00 pm
GigsBologna
€15.52

About

Cari Cari sono Stephanie Widmer (voce, batteria e didgeridoo) e Alexander Koeck (voce, chitarra). Il duo ha vissuto a Londra, Amburgo e Madrid prima di pubblicare l’album di debutto "Anaana". Sono stati chiamati "i figli di un immaginario amore tra The Kil Read more

Presentato da Associazione culturale HOVOC.
Lineup

Cari Cari

Venue

Covo Club

Viale Zagabria, 1, 40127 Bologna BO, Italy
Doors open10:00 pm

