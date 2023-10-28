Top track

AWS - Viszlát nyár

AWS // LAZARVS

The Underworld
Sat, 28 Oct, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£23.67The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

One night and two of Hungary's hottest metal bands in London. AWS and LAZARVS return to the Underworld after many years of absence.

Join us for the after party at Camden Rocks Club from 11pm to 3am, tickets: theunderworldcamden.co.uk

This is a 14+ event. Read more

Presented by AWS + LAZARVS

Lineup

LAZARVS, AWS

Venue

The Underworld

174 Camden High St, London NW1 0NE
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm
Event ends10:00 pm
500 capacity
Accessibility information

