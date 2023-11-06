Top track

Hermanos Gutiérrez - Cerca De Ti

Hermanos Gutiérrez

KOKO
Mon, 6 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£30.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

THIS SHOW IS NOW FULLY SOLD OUT. FOR ANY ACCESSIBILITY REQUESTS PLEASE CHECK VENUE WEBSITE.

Age Restrictions: 14+ only (under 16s must be accompanied by an adult)

Presented by Bad Vibrations

Lineup

Hermanos Gutiérrez

Venue

KOKO

1A Camden High St, London NW1 7JE
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
1500 capacity
Accessibility information

