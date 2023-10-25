DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Modernlove

Scala
Wed, 25 Oct, 7:00 pm
£14.03The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
modernlove. with supporting acts Ellysse Mason & CATTY

The band features Barry Lally (vocals/guitar), Graham Fagen (guitar), Daniel Rooney (bass), and Cian McClusky (drums), a group of childhood friends who came together to form modernlove. in 2016. The g Read more

Presented by Live Nation

Lineup

Venue

Scala

Scala, 275 Pentonville Rd, London N1 9NL, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends10:30 pm
800 capacity
Accessibility information

