Spanish Aqui

The Paramount
Fri, 6 Oct, 8:00 pm
ComedyLos Angeles
From $22.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

LINE UP for the Night:

  • TBA!!!

Featuring DJ Zuri on the turntables

Spanish Aqui Presents is:

  • Raiza Licea
  • Oscar Montoya
  • Tony Rodriguez
  • Carlos Santos

Presented by Spanish Aqui
Venue

The Paramount

2708 E Cesar E Chavez Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90033, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

