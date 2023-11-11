Top track

Porridge Radio - Back To the Radio

Pitchfork Festival London - Porridge Radio, Sorry + more

Various Venues, London
Sat, 11 Nov, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£35.45The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Porridge Radio + Sorry (special strings performance) + Kelly Moran + Been Stellar + Deeper + Wednesday + Just Mustard + UCHE YARA + Dust + Fazerdaze + Water From Your Eyes + eee gee + Godcaster + Gurriers + Pearl & The Oysters + Squirrel Flower + Anjimile Read more

Presented by Pitchfork Festival London.

Lineup

15
Hotline TNT, Anjimile, Squirrel Flower and 15 more

Venue

Various Venues, London

London, UK
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.