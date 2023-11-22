Top track

So Are You

Dub FX

Scala
Wed, 22 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£19.08The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Dub FX, also known as Benjamin Stanford, is an Australian musician, street performer, and social activist who has gained worldwide recognition for his unique style of mixing live looping, beatboxing, and dub influences. Known for promoting positivity, unit...

Presented by Kilimanjaro

Lineup

Venue

Scala, 275 Pentonville Rd, London N1 9NL, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends11:00 pm
800 capacity
Accessibility information

