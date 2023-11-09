Top track

You Don't Love Me (No, No, No) - Extended Mix

Dawn Penn

Hootananny Brixton
Thu, 9 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
£16.53The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Dawn Penn one of the original queens of Reggae music will be performing at Hoots this November.

Her first hit came in 1967 with the title “You Don’t Love Me – No, No, No”, one of the most famous reggae hits of all-time which has been covered by countless Read more

Hootananny Brixton.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Dawn Penn

Venue

Hootananny Brixton

95 Effra Rd, London SW2 1DF, UK
Doors open8:00 pm

