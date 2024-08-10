DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Persian Hip-Hop Pulse

Scala
Sat, 10 Aug, 9:00 pm
PartyLondon
£63The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Bong Event Proudly Presents:

Persian Hip-Hop Pulse: Live in London

Catchybeatz, Hiphopologist, and Isam

Date: 10th August

Venue: London - Scala

Prepare yourself for an electrifying night of rap and hip-hop like never before! Join us at Scala, London,...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Bong Event
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Scala

Scala, 275 Pentonville Rd, London N1 9NL, UK
Doors open9:00 pm
Event ends3:00 am
800 capacity
Accessibility information

