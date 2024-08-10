DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Bong Event Proudly Presents:
Persian Hip-Hop Pulse: Live in London
Catchybeatz, Hiphopologist, and Isam
Date: 10th August
Venue: London - Scala
Prepare yourself for an electrifying night of rap and hip-hop like never before! Join us at Scala, London,...
