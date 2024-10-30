DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Juniper Honey

Club Congress
Wed, 30 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsTucson
$19.06The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Wednesday October 30th

w/ Bummer Girl & The Hawthorne Experience

Doors 7pm | Show 8pm

Adv $15 | Dos $20 + fees

---JUNIPER HONEY---Juniper Honey is an indie-rock band out of California. Original members Jake Hesse (lead vocals/guitar) and Donovan Hess...

16+
Lucky Man Concerts
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Juniper Honey

Venue

Club Congress

311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

