The Harpweaver: Maeve Gilchrist

The Local
Sat, 7 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsSaugerties
From $29.87

About

A solo concert in the round with harper, composer and producer Maeve Gilchrist, a phenomenal artist who makes her instrument ring with unparalleled purity. Born and raised in Edinburgh, Scotland, and currently based in New York, Maeve‘s innovative approach...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by The Local.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Maeve Gilchrist

Venue

The Local

16 John Street, Saugerties, New York 12477, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

