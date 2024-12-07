DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
A solo concert in the round with harper, composer and producer Maeve Gilchrist, a phenomenal artist who makes her instrument ring with unparalleled purity. Born and raised in Edinburgh, Scotland, and currently based in New York, Maeve‘s innovative approach...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.