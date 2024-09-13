DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Dahli and Evah Destruction: Carnival of Filth

The Clapham Grand
Fri, 13 Sept, 7:00 pm
TheatreLondon
From £18.04The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

🎪 Dahli & Evah Destruction: "Carnival of Filth" UK Tour 🎪

Get ready for the most exhilarating and provocative drag show of the year! Dahli and Evah Destruction are starting their spectacular Carnival of Filth tour in the UK. This is a magical night you...

14+ All U18s must be accompanied by an over 21. No more than 2 U18s per over 21.
Presented by The Clapham Grand.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Clapham Grand

The Clapham Grand, 21-25 St John's Hill, London SW11 1TT, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

