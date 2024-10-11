DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Swiftogeddon - The Taylor Swift Club Night - 5th Birthday Party

Troxy
Fri, 11 Oct, 9:00 pm
DJLondon
£15.83
About

The night dedicated to worshipping at the altar of Taylor Swift celebrates its 5th birthday with a huge show at London's iconic Troxy!

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Troxy
Lineup

Venue

Troxy

490 Commercial Road, London E1 0HX
Doors open9:00 pm
Event ends2:00 am
Accessibility information

