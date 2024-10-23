Top track

Charles Mingus - Moanin'

Mingus Big Band (9:30 PM SHOW)

DROM
Wed, 23 Oct, 9:00 pm
GigsNew York
$35.23The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

The Mingus Big Band celebrates the music of composer/bassist Charles Mingus who celebrated his Centennial year in 2022. Founded under the artistic direction of Sue Mingus in 1991 to build off the Mingus Dynasty septet that she formed after Mingus’ death in...

All ages
Presented by DROM.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Mingus Big Band

Venue

DROM

85 Avenue A, New York, NY 10009, USA
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

