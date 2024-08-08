Top track

P.O.D. - Alive

NU NOISE - The NU Metal Club Night

The Underworld
Thu, 8 Aug, 11:00 pm
DJLondon
About

Camden Town's brand new club-night, bringing all the Nu Metal anthems and more to The Underworld, 11pm to 3am, returning monthly. Think Limp Bizkit, Deftones, Korn, System Of A Down, Disturbed, Slipknot, Mudvayne, Static X, P.O.D., Incubus, Linkin Park and...

Presented by The Underworld.
Lineup

Venue

The Underworld

174 Camden High St, London NW1 0NE
Doors open11:00 pm
Event ends3:00 am
500 capacity
Accessibility information

