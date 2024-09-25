DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

MIL FESTIVAL 2024

MIL - Various Venues
25 Sept - 27 Sept
GigsLisbon
From €16.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

São mais de 50 artistas que vais poder ver ao vivo este ano, no MIL, e uma convenção que te dá acesso a debates, networking, masterclasses, keynotes, roundtables e muito mais!

Nos dias 25, 26 e 27 de Setembro, o Beato recebe a convenção e o Cais do Sodré...

Festival: Over 16 years old | Convention: No age restriction
Organizado por CTL
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

21
Irmãs de Pau, Ada Oda, Adelaida and 21 more

Venue

MIL - Various Venues

Lisboa
Doors open9:30 am

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.