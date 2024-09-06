DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Los Straitjackets

Soda Bar
Fri, 6 Sept, 7:30 pm
GigsSan Diego
$29.87The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

This is a 21+ event w/ valid ID at Soda Bar - San Diego.

Los Straitjackets are the leading practitioners of the lost art of the guitar instrumental.  Using the music of the Ventures, The Shadows, and with Link Wray and Dick Dale as a jumping off point, th...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Soda & Casbah.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Los Straitjackets

Venue

Soda Bar

3615 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego, CA 92104, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.