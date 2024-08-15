DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
A GENRE blending experience scored by WA RADIO! Sounds the room can expect to hear will range from: Afro & Soulful House, Amapiano, Baile Funk, Electronic, GQOM, Kawina, Deep Cuts and some of the wildest Edits you've ever heard!
Mates&Friends will bring p...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.