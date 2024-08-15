DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Wa Radio Presents Mates and Friends

STEREO Covent Garden
Thu, 15 Aug, 10:00 pm
A GENRE blending experience scored by WA RADIO! Sounds the room can expect to hear will range from: Afro & Soulful House, Amapiano, Baile Funk, Electronic, GQOM, Kawina, Deep Cuts and some of the wildest Edits you've ever heard!

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Stereo Covent Garden.

STEREO Covent Garden

35 The Piazza, Westminster, London, WC2E 8BE, United Kingdom
Doors open10:00 pm

