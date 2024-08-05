Top track

Ruby Lou w/ The Whip Appeal, Sorry Not Sorry, and Bald by Choice

Purgatory
Mon, 5 Aug, 8:00 pm
GigsNew York
$13.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Ruby Lou tape release for Strummers For Your Bummers: Songs For A Band To Play.

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Purgatory.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Ruby Lou, The Whip Appeal, SORRYNOTSORRY and 1 more

Venue

Purgatory

675 Central Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11207, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

