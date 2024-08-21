Top track

Kassa Overall - Make My Way Back Home

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

iNDIESUMMER: Kassa Overall + DJ Miss Hap

The Rink at Rockefeller Center
Wed, 21 Aug, 5:00 pm
GigsNew York
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Kassa Overall - Make My Way Back Home
Got a code?

About

Finishing off our iNDIESUMMER 2024 series on August 21st with a live performance by Kassa Overall and an opening/closing all vinyl DJ set from DJ Miss Hap.

If you can't bring a date, take a mate, and enjoy food and drink options from Under 30 Rock or re...

This is an all ages event
Presented by Rough Trade NYC.

Lineup

Miss hap Selam, Kassa Overall

Venue

The Rink at Rockefeller Center

Rockefeller Plaza between 50th and 49th Street, New York, NY 10020
Doors open4:45 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.