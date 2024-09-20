Top track

Eat Your Own Head - Denied

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Eat Your Own Head

Norwich Arts Centre
Fri, 20 Sept, 8:00 pm
GigsNorwich
£11.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Eat Your Own Head - Denied
Got a code?

About

Eat Your Own Head are one of the bands spearheading a new wave of UK rock music. Known for their unpredictable twists and turns, the band veer from floor stomping riffs to tender moments of dark tranquillity.

Eat Your Own Head’s latest offering, ‘The Traw...

This is a 14+ event
Presented by Norwich Arts Centre.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Eat Your Own Head

Venue

Norwich Arts Centre

51 St Benedicts St, Norwich NR2 4PG, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
260 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.