DREAMNIGHTS - 5 YEARS

Looking Glass Cocktail Club
Sat, 10 Aug, 10:00 pm
PartyLondon
From £7.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

5 YEARS! WOW! THANK YOU FOR ROCKING WITH US!

On Saturday 10th August 2024, Dreamnights celebrates it's 5 year anniversary bringing you an elite selection of Afrohouse, Amapiano, Deep-Tech, Gqom and everything House at our home in Shoreditch where we start...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by dreamnights.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Looking Glass Cocktail Club

49 Hackney Rd, London, London Borough of Hackney E2 7NX, United Kingdom
Doors open10:00 pm

