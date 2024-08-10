Top track

Hot Dog Eating Invitational feat Raskol and more

Ukie Club
Sat, 10 Aug, 7:00 pm
GigsPhiladelphia
$17.85The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Come out for the first annual HOT DOG EATING INVITATIONAL 🌭🌭 8 contestants, 1 champion! Hosted by Brace Belden of TrueAnon Podcast.

Featuring music from: Raskol (final show of 2024), Big Laugh, Concrete Caveman, Controller, and a DJ set from Money Nicca...

All ages
Presented by 4333 Collective.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Raskol, Big Laugh

Venue

Ukie Club

847 N Franklin St, Philadelphia, PA 19123, USA
Doors open7:00 pm
400 capacity

