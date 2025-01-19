DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Jake Blount + Mali Obomsawin

Zebulon
Sun, 19 Jan 2025, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$16.07
About

Jake has a new collaborative project in the works with bass player Mali Obomsawin (Abanaki Nation artist, formerly of Lula Wiles), and they have a new album coming out on Smithsonian Folkways entitled 'Symbiont', (SNEAK PEEK H...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Zebulon.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

2478 Fletcher Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90039, USA
Doors open8:00 pm
300 capacity

