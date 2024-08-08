Top track

Swing (In A Dream)

MAP + PSC Fundraiser: Squid + Guests

MOTH Club
Thu, 8 Aug, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£22.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Join us for a special night of music raising funds for Medical Action Palestine (MAP) and Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC)

Live sets from:

Squid

Tony Njoku

Minor Conflict

Medical Aid for Palestinians (MAP) works for a future where every Palesti...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by LNZRT LTD.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Minor Conflict, Tony Njoku, Squid

Venue

MOTH Club

Old Trades Hall, Valette Street, London E9 6NU
Doors open7:30 pm
320 capacity
Accessibility information

