Morgan Staples Trio

The Century Room
Sun, 4 Aug, 4:30 pm
GigsTucson
From $10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

($10-$15 tickets | 4pm doors | 4:30pm show) Enjoy an afternoon of original music from local pianist/composer Morgan Staples, joined by Mike Levy on bass and Alejandro Canelos on drums.

Morgan Staples

Making their first appearance at the Century Room, the...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by The Century Room
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

The Century Room

311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Open in maps
Doors open4:00 pm
100 capacity

