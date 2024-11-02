DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Dirty/DC

The Baths
Sat, 2 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsIpswich
From £20.40The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Dirty/DC have been playing throughout the UK and Europe since 1998 and have developed a lineup and stage show that has made their reputation seriously strong amongst AC/DC fans, whether die hard fanatics or people who just want a good night out.

This is an 14+ event. 14-15s must be accompanied by an adult
Presented by Sounds East CIC
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Baths

4 Civic Drive, Ipswich, IP1 2QA, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
300 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.