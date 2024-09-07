DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Pet Nat Party in The Apartment

The Hoxton - Shoreditch
Sat, 7 Sept, 2:00 pm
Food & drinkLondon
£17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

The Hoxton is teaming up with Sausage Press – a printed city-guide showcasing London’s very-best in food and drink – on the very first Pet Nat Party at The Hoxton, Shoreditch. Your chance to sample, sip and take home some of the best fizz in the bizz.

You...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Hoxton.
Venue

The Hoxton - Shoreditch

81 Great Eastern Street, Hackney, London, EC2A 3HU, United Kingdom
Doors open2:00 pm

