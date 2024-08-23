Top track

Hard Noize - Break Remix

DaMetalMessiah — Dillinja, Doc Scott, Tasha, SP:MC

The Jazz Cafe
Fri, 23 Aug, 10:30 pm
DJLondon
From £13.20

About

DaMetalMessiah & The Jazz Cafe have joined forces for the first time. A night of world class drum & bass + jungle is now incoming -- with some of the genre's biggest names coming to this historic Camden venue.

Featuring an almighty line up of Dillinja, Do...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Jazz Cafe.
Lineup

1
Dillinja, Doc Scott, Tasha and 1 more

Venue

The Jazz Cafe

5 Parkway, London NW1 7PG
Doors open10:30 pm
475 capacity
Accessibility information

