DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
DaMetalMessiah & The Jazz Cafe have joined forces for the first time. A night of world class drum & bass + jungle is now incoming -- with some of the genre's biggest names coming to this historic Camden venue.
Featuring an almighty line up of Dillinja, Do...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.