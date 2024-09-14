DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Green Sugar Festival

Import Export
Sat, 14 Sept, 4:00 pm
GigsMünchen
About

GREEN SUGAR FESTIVAL

A Psychedelic Farewell to Summer

As the sun begins its descent into the golden embrace of autumn, we invite you to a kaleidoscopic journey at the GREEN SUGAR FESTIVAL. This is not your usual festival; it’s a transcendental experi...

Dies ist eine Veranstaltung ab 18 Jahren
Präsentiert von Behind the Green Door, ByteFM
Venue

Import Export

Schwere-Reiter-Straße 2h, 80637 Munich, Germany
Doors open4:00 pm

