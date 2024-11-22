DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Lone Bellow – BY REQUEST ONLY Tour

Eddie's Attic
Fri, 22 Nov, 9:00 pm
From $50.62The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
The Lone Bellow – BY REQUEST ONLY Tour live at Eddie's Attic!

"By Request Only" Tour is The Lone Bellow's love letter to their fans. Fans can submit their dream setlist to the show they will be attending. All submissions will be gathered before the tour a...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Eddie's Attic.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 1 hour of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

THE LONE BELLOW

Eddie's Attic

515 North Mcdonough Street, Decatur, Georgia 30030, United States
Doors open8:45 pm

