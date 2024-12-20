DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Fixx

Islington Assembly Hall
Fri, 20 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £43.30
AEG presents

The Fixx

By purchasing a ticket to this event you are agreeing to adhere to Islington Assembly Hall's terms and conditions: https://islingtonassemblyhall.co.uk/customer-terms-conditions-2022/

Stage times are posted at 11am on the day of the show.

Presented by AEG.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

The Fixx

Islington Assembly Hall

Upper Street, London N1 2UD
Doors open7:00 pm
Accessibility information

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs