Club 90s presents Indie Sleaze Night

Los Globos
Fri, 2 Aug, 10:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$17
About

Club 90s presents Indie Sleaze night at Los Globos. Dance to your fav indie and electro anthems from The Strokes, Arctic Monkeys, Grimes, Two Door Cinema Club, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Justice and more.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Club 90's.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Club 90's

Venue

Los Globos

3040 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

