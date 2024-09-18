DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Real Life, Useless Pride and Stay True present
Scarfold
THE BEATINGS TO BEAT TO THE BEATS WE BEAT TOUR
Montreal hardcore est. 2015, hitting the UK at last.
https://www.instagram.com/scarfoldhc/
+ Support from
Hour O...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.