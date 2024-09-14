Top track

Mason - Perfect (Exceeder)

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Mason (Watch Me Work It, I'm Perfect!)

Metropolis
Sat, 14 Sept, 10:00 pm
DJLondon
About

Mason, the matermind behind:

"One, two, three, four

Let me hear you scream if you want some more

Like ah, push it, push it

Watch me work it

I'm perfect"

Advance tickets £5 tickets.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Metropolis (Venue).
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Mason

Venue

Metropolis

234 Cambridge Heath Rd, London E2 9NN, UK
Doors open10:00 pm

