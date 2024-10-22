DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Gyasi

IBOAT
Tue, 22 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsBordeaux
€12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
S'étant fait un nom à Nashville avec des riffs déchirants, des accroches entraînantes et des concerts incendiaires portés par une personnalité magnétique et théâtrale, Gyasi (prononcé Jah-See) est un artiste flamboyant qui ramène l'âge d'or du rock n' roll...

Tout public
Présenté par TRAFIC.
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Gyasi

IBOAT

Bassin à Flot n°, 1 Cr Henri Brunet, 33300 Bordeaux
Doors open7:00 pm

