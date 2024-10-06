DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Sunset Tavern
Sun, 6 Oct, 8:00 pm
$25.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Advance: $20 ($25.75 after fees)

Day of: $22 ($27.81 after fees)

BASIC:

BASIC, a mind-meld between Chris Forsyth, his frequent running partner (and formidable 6-string thinker) Nick Millevoi, and Mikel Patrick Avery presents This Is BASIC, a complex and...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by The Sunset Tavern
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

BASIC

The Sunset Tavern

5433 Ballard Avenue Northwest, Seattle, Washington 98107, United States
Doors open7:30 pm

