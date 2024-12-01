Top track

Ricercar

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs

Got a code?

Penguin Cafe (Afternoon)

Islington Assembly Hall
Sun, 1 Dec, 3:30 pm
GigsLondon
£37.54The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Ricercar
Got a code?

About

Join Penguin Cafe this autumn to celebrate the original music of the Penguin Cafe Orchestra with live dates across the UK and Europe to perform a collection of PCO classics. Accompanying the tour is the rerelease of the original six PCO albums on vinyl for...

Presented by Bird On The Wire.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Penguin Cafe

Venue

Islington Assembly Hall

Upper Street, London N1 2UD
Open in maps
Doors open3:30 pm
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs