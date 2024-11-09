Top track

GRECAS & Jcc - ES COMO FAK

GRECAS

Sala Lo Intento
Sat, 9 Nov, 9:00 pm
GigsZaragoza
€17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

por si echabas de menos al angelito, GRECAS en zaragoza

menores de 16 acompañados de padre/madre, mayores de 16 con justificante (hay en la sala).

organizado por @cero.en.conducta y adiós corazón
Lineup

GRECAS

Venue

Sala Lo Intento

Calle de Florentino Ballesteros, 25, 50013 Zaragoza, Spain
Doors open9:00 pm

